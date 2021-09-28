Will Smith has revealed details of his and Jada Pinkett Smith's unconventional relationship.In a recent interview, the Independence Day star spoke candidly about Jada Pinkett Smith's and his decision not to practice monogamy in their marriage.The Hollywood actor told GQ: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage, Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different. For a large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose”The two got married in December 1997 and have recently been vocal about why they don't refer to each other as married anymore.