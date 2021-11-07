Will Smith has opened up about the emotional moment when his son Jaden asked to become an emancipated minor at the age of 15.

Writing in an extract of his new memoir Will seen by People, the Men in Black actor described how his “heart shattered” when he heard the news.

It came after the pair co-starred in the 2013 film After Earth, which Will described as “an abysmal box office and critical failure”.

Will said that while he and Jaden never spoke about it directly, he knew his son felt “betrayed” and “misled” by him