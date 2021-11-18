King Richard: Will Smith steps onto Wimbledon Centre Court to promote new film

Will Smith has discussed how playing Richard Williams in the upcoming biopic King Richard led him to change the way he sees parenting.

Smith said his own father was “military” in his parenting style and his upbringing was all about following orders. However, from playing Williams in his new film, he learnt that you can follow your children’s dreams rather than trying to direct them.

The 53-year-old actor was appearing alongside fellow stars of King Richard on Wimbledon’s Centre Court when he made the comments.