Will Smith's $42 million Los Angeles mansion reportedly caught fire on Monday.

According to Page Six, fire trucks and an ambulance were seen heading to the 150-acre property to deal with the blaze.

A spokesperson for the LA County Fire Department confirmed that a “structure fire” caused some smoke damage to the home.

No injuries were reported, despite the presence of an ambulance on the scene.

The fire broke out days after Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 50th birthday in lavish fashion, setting up a skating rink at the property.