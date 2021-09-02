Will Smith has been added to Fortnite in one of their recent character updates.

Fans have had mixed opinions about the new updates in the game.

Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech was also recently added, but developers received backlash from fans.

Detective Mike Lowery, Will Smith’s character from Bad Boys, will be added to the game as a character skin.

The game started with only a few default skins but has adapted to include a range of celebrities and characters.

The list of celebrity skins includes Keanu Reeves, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.