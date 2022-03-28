Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022

Watch the moment actor Will Smith appears to punch presenter Chris Rock after he cracked a joke about the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards when he made a joke referencing the actress’s shaved head.

Smith ordered Rock to “keep his wife’s name out of his f****** mouth” after leaving the stage.

Viewers reported broadcasters cut audio during the heated exchange leaving audiences reeling.

