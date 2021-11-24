Will Smith has claimed there was once a time he had so much sex that it would make him ill.

in a new memoir titled Will, Smith said that he turned to “rampant sexual intercourse” after his first relationship with a girl named Melanie came to an end when he was 16.

Smith said he had sex with so many women that he developed “a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm that would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here