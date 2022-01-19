Willem Dafoe wants to play a 'Joker imposter' alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Willem Dafoe has shared an “interesting” pitch for a Joker sequel.

The 66-year-old Spider-Man actor hinted at expanding his role in the Marvel and DC Universe during an interview with GQ.

“If you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did,” Dafoe said, adding: “I fantasised about that.”

For a long time, many fan videos have appeared on social media showing that Dafoe has physical similarities to the original Joker in comic books.

