Sex and the City star Willie Garson dies aged 57

Sex and the City actor Willie Garson has died aged 57, according to his family.

Garson was best known for his portrayal of Stanford Blatch in the HBO series that redefined how people saw New York.

Garson had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Garson’s son Nathen, who he adopted as a single parent when the child was seven, wrote: “I’m so proud of you.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” the now 20-year-old added.