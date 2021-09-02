Microsoft has claimed that Windows 11 will offer the best gaming experience ever when it launches later this year.

Speaking on the official Windows blog, general manager Aaron Woodman explained that the new operating system would begin to roll out as a free update to Windows 10 users from October 5.

Woodman later stated that the team believed that Windows 11 features, such as DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, and Auto HDR, would make it the best Windows OS for gaming ever made.

The company has previously revealed that Windows 11 will have a built-in store and support Android apps and games.