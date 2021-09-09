CD Projekt Red has taken to Kickstarter to fund its The Witcher: Ronin manga project, which offers a different take on the Witcher universe and is set in a world inspired by Japanese folklore. Over 10,000 fans have pledged towards it and it has already surpassed its goal of €90,000 (£77,287).

The story sees protagonist Geralt searching for the mythical Lady of Snow Yuki Onna, as well as three other short stories that feature fan favourite characters like Yennefer and Vesemir. The Witcher: Ronin is estimated to release in January 2022.