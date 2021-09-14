Insomniac is not only making a Spider-Man sequel, but also a Wolverine game for the PlayStation 5. Details are still incredibly thin, although the creative director, Brian Horton, has stated on Twitter that it will have a mature tone and be a “full size” game. This was in response to a fan asking if it will be a “Miles Morales size game,” referencing how that game was much shorter compared to Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game. The Wolverine game currently lacks a release date, with Insomniac’s next major release being Spider-Man 2, which is coming out in 2023.