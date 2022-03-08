Woman finds perfect petty way to stop boss stealing her work

A woman has taken to TikTok to reveal the perfect "petty" way she stops her boss from stealing her work.

In the video, Cristina Sevcenco pretends to be her manager, who is "presenting my ideas to higher management as being hers".

She then reveals that she hides her signature somewhere in the PowerPoint presentation or document, so every time someone downloads it, the work is "watermarked".

Cristina's genius hack has since gone viral on social media, with many people asking her for a tutorial on how to use it themselves.

