WWE 2K22 has been delayed to March 2022.

The announcement of the delay of the annual wrestling game was made at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend when 2K released a new 30-second teaser showing off the games new graphics and gameplay tweaks.

According to the official WWE 2K Twitter account the game will feature some new big changes, such as tweaked controls and a “redesigned engine” with the promise of “stunning graphics” on the new hardware of PS5 and Xbox Series X.