Console shortages will continue into 2022, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Not only that, but the global chip shortage isn’t the only contributing factor to why acquiring an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 is still difficult.Speaking with The Wrap, Spencer said, “I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem. When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process.”