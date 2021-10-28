Xbox hardware sales have increased dramatically due to the “continued demand” for the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

New data has confirmed that hardware sales have actually risen by as much as 166 percent, with CFO Amy Hood revealing on an investor call that Microsoft sold more Xbox Series X|S consoles than expected during the period.

Microsoft’s gaming revenue increased by 16 percent, according to the company’s earnings report, which also confirmed that hardware sales saw the biggest surge.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here