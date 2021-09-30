According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, Microsoft is “very cautious” about adapting its IPs for film and television.

As reported by GameSpot, Microsoft apparently doesn’t want to risk releasing a bad film or TV show as it could negatively hamper the brand, especially since its video games make a lot of money. There are obviously exceptions, like the upcoming Halo TV show and the Gears of War movie, but Spencer says these must be top-notch productions.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick feels the same way, adding that his company has rejected multiple offers to make a Grand Theft Auto movie.