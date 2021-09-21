The Xbox Series X/S is believed to be getting a cheaper, albeit smaller, expansion card. As reported by VGC, French website Xbox Squad reports that a 500GB expansion card is being sold to suppliers, and it could retail between €149-169 (roughly £125-£145).

It would certainly be more affordable compared to the 1TB expansion card, which costs £220 and is currently the only way to expand the console’s storage for native Xbox Series X games.

Xbox Squad also claims that it received a screenshot from retailer Micromania, which lists the 500GB card for €154.99 (roughly £133), with a release date of 14 November.