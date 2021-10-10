Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy praises Y: The Last Man for its casting, enjoying the performances of Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer and Ashley Romans in particular.

The series is set in a world in which all the world’s men mysteriously and simultaneously die, apart from one man.

Jacob enjoys that the series is not just ‘mystery for mystery’s sake’, instead ‘you are watching it because you are actually really enjoying the company of these characters’.