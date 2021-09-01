According to Bloomberg, Toshihiro Nagoshi, the creator of Sega’s popular Yakuza series, could soon be joining Chinese company NetEase. Negotiations for the move are reportedly in the final stages, with Nagoshi expected to set up and lead his own team to make new games.

Nagoshi has been with Sega for over 30 years, having joined in 1989. Aside from Yakuza, he also created the Super Monkey Ball series and worked on numerous titles like Sega Rally and Daytona USA. He served as Sega’s chief creative officer until earlier this year.