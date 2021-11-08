The cast of the US drama Yellowstone have teased that the show's fourth season will be "fast" and "dangerous", as the show returned to Paramount Network on Sunday. Yellowstone, which first aired in 2018, follows the Dutton family as they deal with land conflicts surrounding the ranch they own. In an interview with US Weekly, Wes Bentley, who plays attorney Jamie Dutton in the series, said: "[Season four is] high stakes, high energy, it's fast, it's dangerous, it's wild - and it's very dangerous for Jamie and everyone else."