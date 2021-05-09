Alice in Borderland will have you “addicted” says Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent.

“It’s a Japanese, sci-fi, dystopian series that’s based on a manga of the same name” says the critic.

“The only down side is that there’s just one season, but the second one has already been announced and... we can expect that by December this year.

Alice in Borderland follows three friends who find themselves in a desolate version of Tokyo, and they have to compete in life-or-death games to survive.

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV.