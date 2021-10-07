YouTube is to scrap its annual ‘Rewind’ videos looking back on the past year on its platform, the company has confirmed.

Responding to a report by TubeFilter on Twitter, YouTube thanked creators involved in the series and said: “[We will] focus our energies on celebrating you and the trends.

“Over the years, we’ve seen that a single Rewind created by YouTube can’t possibly reflect the full breadth of our creator community,” they added.

The decision comes after the platform’s most recent Rewinds were met with strong criticism by viewers, with the 2018 remaining the most disliked video on YouTube.