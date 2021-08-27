Yungblud has said that lockdown gave him a "sense of freedom", as he prepares to perform at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend. The Doncaster singer, who released his second studio album Weird! in December, has recently returned to playing concerts after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Speaking ahead of a pop-up performance in London on Thursday, the musician - real name Dominic Harrison - said: "It's really contradictory but [lockdown] was wicked. It was cool but also, it was hard."

"I don't want a barrier between me and my fanbase," he added.