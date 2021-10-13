Actress Zendaya gushes over her boyfriend Tom Holand after the pair slowly revealed they're dating.

Zendaya admitted there are "many things, obviously that [she] appreciates" about her boyfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star.

The actress described him as a "fun time" during an interview with America's InStyle magazine.

"Very charismatic. He can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat," she added.

Zendaya also said she "really admires" the Brit's work ethic and "perfectionism".

Sign up to our free newsletters here.