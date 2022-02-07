Watch live as Senegal football players return home after Afcon win

The Senegal football team has returned home to present the Africa Cup of Nations trophy to the nation after their historic victory against Egypt on Sunday night.

Sadio Mane scored the decisive spot-kick after a nail-biting final went all the way to a penalty shootout, as Senegal secured their first-ever tournament win

Manager Aliou Cisse dedicated Afcon glory to the Senegalese people and he, along with stars including Chelsea's Edouard Mendy, PSG's Idrissa Gueye and Liverpool's Mane, are all expected to feature at the ceremony.

Sign up to our newsletters here.