America has been in the grips of an opioid epidemic for years. At one time images of desolate streets and overdoses filled nightly news programs but, slowly, these images faded from view.

However, the problem never went away. Small towns like Huntington, West Virginia are still in the grips of powerful prescription opioids, and the problem has only been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent Correspondent, Richard Hall, visited the heart of America’s opioid crisis to find out how people were dealing with one of America’s longest-running, and most insidious, public health crises.