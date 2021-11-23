Adventurer and hiker, James, 38, learned to love the outdoors from an early age, when he and his brother would go walking in Sandwell Valley Country Park with his grandparents. Now, James regularly hikes as a means of looking after his mental health. As well as single-day walks, he plans longer trips along some of Britain’s most iconic routes, including a 500-mile, 16-day hike between the peaks of Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis. Here he reveals how to boost your health, wellbeing and outlook with a simple walk, and effective ways to protect the environment as you enjoy it.