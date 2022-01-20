A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy.

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher in her 20s, was killed while jogging by the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday afternoon.

Josef Puska was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison after a brief hearing.

The 31-year-old was heckled as he was brought from a police car to Tullamore District Court in County Offaly on Wednesday evening.

A second man arrested in the murder investigation has been released without charge.

