A baby chimp named Jamoke can be seen constantly clinging to his mother after being born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park .

Jamoke is just one month old, and will be staying very close to his mother for the foreseeable future. Staff at the zoo were even able to get an ultrasound of the unborn chimp in his mother’s tummy, by coaxing her into being okay with the use of the machine, and were astounded by what they saw.

They could see a healthy baby chimp, kicking and moving like he should.