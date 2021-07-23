Baby elephants from China’s migrating herd have been spotted playing in long grass as they wander across the country.

The group are currently moving through the southwestern province of Yunnan as they migrate northwards, with footage capturing the young elephants exploring the environment around them.

Wandering herds are common in China and earlier this month, a lone male that had been separated from the group in Yunnan was returned to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve - about 280 kilometres away from where the elephant was found.