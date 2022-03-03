Ben Shapiro criticised for comparing Joe Biden to Kurt Cobain’s death

Controversial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has been criticised for comparing Joe Biden to Kurt Cobain’s death.

Shapiro was discussing what he perceived as “lies” during the section of the Biden speech concerning the pandemic, as he was accused of insensitivity for his comments about Cobain’s suicide in 1994.

“Joe Biden is the Kurt Cobain of politics. He put a shotgun in the mouth of the American body politic and then pulled the trigger. And the brains are on the wall,” he said, reacting to the president’s speech.

