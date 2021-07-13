In his most significant remarks yet on the state of voting rights, as Congress faces a narrow path towards expanding access to the ballot, President Joe Biden condemned a wave of Republican-backed legislation fuelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lies about the 2020 election.

“The big lie is just that. A big lie,” he said in remarks from Philadelphia on 13 July.

“If you lose, you accept the results,” he said. “You don’t call facts fake and try to bring down the American experiment just because you’re unhappy. That’s not statesmanship. That’s selfishness.”