Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden said he believes Vladimir Putin does not want full-blown war in Ukraine, and would pay a “dear price” if he moves forward with a military incursion.

Mr Biden, speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, also said he believes that Russia is preparing to take action on Ukraine, though he does not think Mr Putin has made a final decision.

The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response.

