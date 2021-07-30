A police officer’s decision to punch a 41-year-old man in the face on Thursday after pinning him to the ground was not “excessive”, West Midlands Police have said. The individual, who was under arrest for drink-driving following a “non-stop collision”, can be heard yelling out in pain as witnesses filmed the incident in Yardley, Birmingham. In a statement, a force spokesperson said the man assaulted one of their officers by kicking them.

“Force was needed to restrain the man, and body worn video has since been reviewed where the force used is deemed not to be excessive,” they said.