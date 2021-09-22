Bodycam footage released by police shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s van in disarray, with backpacks and other belongings strewn on the floor, and was captured days before Ms Petito uploaded a video with the inside of the van in a very different state.

The images were captured by police when they pulled the couple over outside Arches National Park on 12 August – and show bedding, bags and other clutter bundled in the back of the van.

The FBI confirmed on Tuesday (21 September) that the human remains found in the Teton National Park area were those of Ms Petito.