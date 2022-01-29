Boris Johnson discusses his ‘brilliant strategy for confusing media’ in resurfaced clip

A clip has resurfaced of Boris Johnson discussing his “brilliant strategy” for dealing with the media during an appearance on BBC’s Booktalk in 2006.

The prime minister is facing calls to resign after a number of scandals but suggested 16 years ago that making “so many gaffes” was part of his master plan.

“I’ve got a brilliant new strategy which is to make so many gaffes, that no one knows what to concentrate on,” Mr Johnson said.

“You pepper the media with so many gaffes that they are confused.”

