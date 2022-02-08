Boris Johnson makes Lithuanian PM jump as she almost walks past Downing Street door

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Simonyte to Downing Street ahead of a meeting on Tuesday, making her jump as she appeared to almost miss the famous door of Number 10.

Ms Simonyte walked straight past the residence before the PM burst out, taking her by surprise before shaking hands.

During their meeting, the pair will discuss ongoing tensions in eastern Europe, where Russia has stationed over 100,000 troops on their border with Ukraine.

Trade between the UK and Lithuania, as well as economic relations, are also on the agenda.

Sign up to our newsletters.