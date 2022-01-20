Sajid Javid has claimed Boris Johnson's premiership is "safe", despite him facing anger over a number of Downing Street parties.

The prime minister is also said to be facing a Tory rebellion, with a number of MPs believed to have submitted letters of no confidence against him.

Mr Javid, however, has pledged his support to the PM.

"Yes, I think he is," the health secretary said when asked if Mr Johnson is "safe" during an interview on Thursday morning.

