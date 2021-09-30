The Independent’s Harriet Hall gives us a sneak preview of the new Independent TV series “Work wonders”.

Across the course of three films Harriet explores how very different but equally exciting businesses have not only survived the economic storm of the last 18 months but have actually grown.

Each film tells the story of the business through the eyes of the owners, employees and customers emphasising the central role that technology has played in driving the business forward.

Work wonders, an Independent TV Original, coming soon with Samsung.

