Britsh actress Jodie Turner-Smith’s has had jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds robbed in the latest in a string of high-profile Cannes heists.

Turner-Smith was reportedly out at the time of the robbery – and it is believed the burglars were attempting to get their hands on the Gucci necklace the actress wore to her film premiere at the festival.

The necklace in question had already been returned before said heist, however, whoever broke into Turner-Smith’s room did manage to nab her mother’s wedding ring.