Bruce Springsteen performed his song “I’ll See You in My Dreams” during the 9/11 memorial service in New York to remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost that day 20 years ago.

Springsteen’s 2002 album The Rising was written in response to the attacks and he’s been one of the leading songwriters in the country for the last 30 years.

A host of memorial ceremonies are taking place around the US to pay homage to the victims of 9/11 – as the country still struggles to come to terms with the tragedy of the day.