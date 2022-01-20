CCTV captures suspect firing gun before stray bullet hits 11-month-old in the face

New York Police Department released CCTV of a suspect running down the street and firing a gun before a stray bullet hit an 11-month-old girl.

The infant is in critical but stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

Footage released in a public appeal, shows the suspected shooter running across an avenue before firing two shots.

NYPD said two shots were fired, one of which entered a vehicle and struck the infant.

The force are now seeking help in identifying the suspect who was believed to be chasing another individual during the time of the incident.

