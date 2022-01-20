Bury South MP Christian Wakeford reflects on his decision to deflect from the Conservatives to Labour, saying it was ‘many months in the making’.

The former Conservative MP branded Boris Johnson’s behaviour “disgraceful” and took a swipe at the prime minister’s integrity as he defected to Labour.

Citing the cost of living crisis and the Tories’ “standards of integrity and probity in public life”, Mr Wakeford said the government had shown itself consistently out of touch.

