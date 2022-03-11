Wildlife photographer David Chancellor spent 10 days travelling through Saudi Arabia and his account of the Kingdom’s conservation transformation efforts is the first of its kind.

Two years ago, the Kingdom opened its doors to tourists from the outside world for the first time and stepped up as an advocate for the nation’s environment, vowing to protect and restore this historic landscape as the Kingdom diversifies its economy away from oil.

To find out more about Saudi Arabia’s climate action goals, which include raising the percentage of protected areas to more than 30 per cent of the total land area, click here.