Dog in danger of drowning rescued by sausage dangling from drone

A stranded dog has been rescued from marshland after search teams lead her to safety with a sausage dangling from a drone.

Three-year-old Jack Russell, Millie, went missing near Emsworth in Hampshire and was eventually found wandering in dangerous reed beds.

After two days of previous rescue efforts failed, Denmead Drone Search and Rescue Group were able to save Mille by luring her away from the rising tide with a sausage.

Chris Taylor, from the volunteer group, described it as a “genius idea”.

