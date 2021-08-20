Ed Sheeran releases Visiting Hours and announces new album, Equals

Ed Sheeran has announced that his next studio album will be called Equals, with the latest single, "Visiting Hours", released on Friday. The record, which is stylised as '=', will also contain the recent track "Bad Habits" and new single "Visiting Hours". It also continues the series of album names themed around mathematical symbols.

Speaking during an Instagram Live in which he shared the news, Sheeran said = is the "best bit of work" he has done as an artist. "It's cohesive, and it feels great," he said.

The album is due to be released on 29 October.