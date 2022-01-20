Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers request retrial after sex trafficking conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers have asked for a retrial after her conviction for sex trafficking.

The British socialite, 60, was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York and was found guilty of enticing vulnerable teenagers to Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

A request for retrial has been made after a juror told other the media that he spoke to other jurors of his own experiences of sexual abuse.

Maxwell is yet to be sentenced after being convicted last month.

