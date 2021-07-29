A Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has been launched and will allow players to test the game and give their detailed feedback until Sunday (1 August).

It’s the first of many planned technical previews for Halo Infinite, as Microsoft prepares to launch the free multiplayer game mode later in 2021.

The preview that has just been launched will include testing gameplay against AI bots, with a bot arena to “gather feedback on Bot behaviour and online performance,” according to the makers of the game.