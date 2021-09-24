The Royal Commission for AlUla’s (RCU) ambitious plan to restore the endangered Arabian leopards’ natural habitat in north-west Saudi Arabia is underway.

Once the habitat has sufficiently recovered, Arabian leopards can be reintroduced into the wild – but a lot of work needs to be done before that happens.

But a stock of the big cats is currently being readied in a captive breeding programme in Taif, southern Saudi Arabia, and there are plans to establish a similar state-of-the-art breeding programme in AlUla.

To find out more about the work of The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) click here.